Mariah Carey Stumbles Through New Year’s Eve Performance

Mariah Carey New Year's Eve
Mariah Carey performing on New Year's Eve.
Mariah Carey was wearing her signature sky-high Christian Louboutin heels to perform on New Year’s Eve in Times Square, but she may not have been feeling quite herself on Saturday night.

Mariah Carey New Year's EveMariah Carey performing on New Year’s Eve in Times Square. AP Images

The singer took to the stage in Times Square just before midnight, but struggled through some of her songs, apparently suffering through some technical malfunctions. She told the crowd, “I’m trying to be a good sport here,” and asked them to sing for her. Carey eventually stopped singing and left the stage.

After the performance, she sent out this tweet, acknowledging that her performance didn’t go quite as planned.

 

Even if her performance was a bit of a mess, her outfit was true Mariah Carey. She wore a sparkly nude dress and a dramatic white feather coat which she took off at one point. Even her nude T-strap Louboutins has sparkles all over.

Mariah Carey New Year's EveMariah Carey performing in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. AP Images
Mariah Carey New Year's EveA closer look at Mariah Carey’s Christian Louboutin heels. AP Images

