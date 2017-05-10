‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ Fans Really Want Ryan Seacrest to Wear Socks on the Show

Ryan Seacrest is already the subject of criticism from viewers of “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” just over a week after starting his new co-hosting gig on the show.
Apparently, some viewers have taken to Twitter to call out Seacrest for not wearing socks with his shoes on the show. During Wednesday’s show, Ripa and Seacrest both read funny tweets wondering why Seacrest doesn’t wear socks, and requesting that he get some.
Seacrest decided to prove everyone wrong by taking off one of his shoes and showing the audience that he actually does wear socks — they’re just low-cut, no-show socks.
“Just for the record, I, too, am not wearing socks,” Ripa joked.
Others on Twitter don’t mind that Seacrest’s socks don’t show. One woman wrote, “Best ankles in the business @RyanSeacrest. Don’t change a thing honey!”
Since starting on the show, Seacrest has worn both dress shoes and sneakers — usually showing his ankles.
