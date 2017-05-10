‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’ Fans Really Want Ryan Seacrest to Wear Socks on the Show

Kelly Ripa was joined by Ryan Seacrest as her now co-host on May 1. ABC

Ryan Seacrest is already the subject of criticism from viewers of “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” just over a week after starting his new co-hosting gig on the show.

Apparently, some viewers have taken to Twitter to call out Seacrest for not wearing socks with his shoes on the show. During Wednesday’s show, Ripa and Seacrest both read funny tweets wondering why Seacrest doesn’t wear socks, and requesting that he get some.

Seacrest decided to prove everyone wrong by taking off one of his shoes and showing the audience that he actually does wear socks — they’re just low-cut, no-show socks.

“Just for the record, I, too, am not wearing socks,” Ripa joked.

Others on Twitter don’t mind that Seacrest’s socks don’t show. One woman wrote, “Best ankles in the business @RyanSeacrest. Don’t change a thing honey!”

Since starting on the show, Seacrest has worn both dress shoes and sneakers — usually showing his ankles.

The two new co-hosts chat with Chris Pratt on “Live with Kelly & Ryan.” ABC

Kelly & Ryan's Viewers REALLY Want Ryan to Wear Socks: https://t.co/ySiFcBghHG via @YouTube — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) May 10, 2017

@LiveKellyRyan Best ankles in the business @RyanSeacrest don't change a thing honey! — Mz.Tracy (@MzzTracy) May 10, 2017

Ryan sock less=SEXY! @KellyRipa @LiveKellyRyan @RyanSeacrest You're getting the east coast style vibe down! — Gina Wlazik Rabassi (@gmwr) May 10, 2017

Now that Ryan Seacrest has a full-time gig as Kelly’s cohost maybe he can afford socks. Poor guy. — Bob Keaton (@bobkeaton) May 4, 2017

please let Ryan Seacrest know, no socks look is not cool! — Rose Mary Flores (@RoseMaryFlores1) May 3, 2017

Want more?

Kelly Ripa Wears Bright Red Pumps to Reveal Her New Co-Host