I Tried the 10-Inch Platform Shoes Lady Gaga Wears — and This Is What Happened

View Slideshow Pleaser USA's Beyond 1020 platform boots. George Chinsee

Lady Gaga. Between her crazy costumes, strong vocals and acting chops, it’s hard not to want to be her in some way. And since I can’t dance, sing or act, I looked to replicate her fashion style to fulfill my dream of being somewhat like Mother Monster.

The meat dress was out of the question because, just, no. Those Alexander McQueen Armadillo boots were a good thought, but seeing how Gaga received three pairs of the shoes for a total cost of $295,000, I decided to go a different route.

Then came the Pleaser USA, Inc. shoes. The “A-YO” singer has been seen in the 10-inch platform boots on multiple occasions, including the 2017 Grammy Awards and at the 2016 Met Gala. She, of course, made it look like she was walking on a cloud. And the shoes are surprisingly accessible, retailing for $130, so I decided to try a pair of the label’s Beyond 1020 style for the day because why not?

Lady Gaga wearing Pleaser platforms at the 2017 Grammy Awards. REX Shutterstock

First, the patent-leather ankle boots came with a warning label: “Due to extreme heel height, the 9″ Infinity and 10″ Beyond shoes are strictly meant for show purposes.”

Stopping there, I thought, “There will be no show on my end except for a simple walk to New York’s Public Library or a casual elevator ride in my office.” The label continued to read, “These heels are intended to be used in a sitting or lying-down position, NOT for walking or dancing.”

Who follows rules, though? If Gaga could do it, so could I. And what I wish I had listened to instead was my conscious telling me to, “Girl, think again.”

The shoes are so tall, you feel like you’re standing on a building’s ledge, but I gave it a go, despite the fact that the warning label also said that I assume all risks and responsibility for any injury.

Making my way, by very short and slow shuffles (picture Bambi) to the library, I finally posted up on one of the statues to take some pictures. Because pics or it didn’t happen.

Honestly, guys, the shoes were fun, they made me super-tall and gave me an edge, they elongated my legs, and I felt like Gaga for a minute — partly because people were stopping to take photos as I absurdly posed in the 10-inch shoes. Plus, Pleaser has many different options and styles for those looking for a similar shoe with a smaller heel height.

So here you go, me giving the shoes a whirl. I’d recommend it while listening to “Bad Romance.” #noshame.

Kicking my feet up in Pleaser USA platform boots. George Chinsee

Holding on for dear life atop a statue in Bryant Park, wearing Pleaser platform shoes. George Chinsee

Channeling Lady Gaga in these 10-inch Pleaser Beyond boots. George Chinsee

Casually wearing 10-inch boots by Pleaser USA, Inc. George Chinsee

Now that you’ve seen me in the crazy platforms, see the real pro in the gallery below.

Want more?

I Tried the ‘Naked’ Shoe Trend During New York Fashion Week — And Here’s What Happened

I Tried Wearing Mega Platforms at the Office and Here’s What Happened

I Tried the Fur-Lined Men’s Shoe Trend for a Week and Here’s What Happened