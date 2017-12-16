Is Katy Perry Copying a Lady Gaga Look With Her ‘Witness’ Tour Style?

(L-R): Lady Gaga and Katy Perry Instagram/Rex Shutterstock

Katy Perry and Lady Gaga are two of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century.

When it comes to style, the two have both mostly opted for whimsical looks. Lady Gaga has gone further out, with her signature heelless shoes and crazy red carpet looks like her meat dress, while Perry mostly selects kitschy costumes, like the whipped-cream shooting bra she donned for her “California Gurls” music video.

With Perry’s latest style transformation for her “Witness” album, however, she’s gone in more of a Gaga direction, opting for metallic bodysuits and outrageous thigh-high boots. But one look in particular — a sparkly, red hooded bodysuit, belted at the waist— has fans wondering whether Perry’s taking a page from Gaga’s early days.

Katy Perry on tour in 2017. Rex Shutterstock

When Gaga first made it big in the late ’00s, the singer’s signature look was a hooded bodysuit, which she paired with sheer tights and sandals, finishing off her look with oversized shades.

Lady Gaga in 2008. Rex Shutterstock

Although the “Bad Romance” singer’s style has gotten more dramatic since, she brought back the hood while on tour recently, giving the 2008 look a 2017 update.

While on her “Joanne” tour, Gaga posed in a metallic red jumpsuit, complete with a dramatic hood. Gaga added an arty element to her look with otherworldly makeup, sporting blue lipstick, heavily lined eyes and a bold beauty mark on her cheek.

And Perry’s “Witness” makeup look similarly includes blue, with the “Firework” singer sporting shimmery blue eye shadow.

