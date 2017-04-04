Kendall Jenner Follows in Cindy Crawford’s Footsteps as She Stars in New Pepsi Ad

Kendall Jenner in Pepsi's "Live For Now Moments Anthem" commercial. Courtesy of Pepsi.

Kendall Jenner’s modeling career just got a major boost. The 21-year-old is the latest to work with Pepsi, starring in the brand’s global “Moments” campaign.

Jenner can been seen in the “Jump In” Pepsi Moments film, which was released today.

In the commercial, the model and shoe designer is busy at a photo shoot until she is distracted by a mob of protesters walking through the street. Encouraged by a stranger, Jenner ditches her heels, dress and blonde wig to join in. She’s later seen dressed down and part of the crowd, wearing jeans and a tee, paired with white sneakers. As a wall of policemen face the protestors, Jenner attempts a peace offering with a can of Pepsi. Watch the clip below.

The ad, featuring Skip Marley’s “Lions” song, is all about living in the now. The short film reflects “the moments when we decide to let go, choose to act, follow our passion and nothing holds us back,” according to Pepsi.

Jenner is the first model to join the brand since Cindy Crawford’s 1992 commercial.

“It’s an honor to follow in some of the most iconic peoples’ footsteps,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video with Pepsi. “It’s a dream come true,” adding, “I always try to stop myself and be in the moment.”

Want more?

What Are These Pant-Less Jeans Kendall Jenner Is Wearing?

Kendall Jenner Wears Yeezy Boots to ‘Valerian’ Screening Party

Kendall + Kylie Announces Restock of Lucite Bootie on Instagram — and It Immediately Sells Out