This Is Why People Are Unhappy With Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Commercial

Kendall Jenner in Pepsi's "Live For Now Moments Anthem" commercial. Courtesy of Pepsi.

In the hours since Pepsi released its “Live For Now Moments Anthem” ad starring model Kendall Jenner, Twitter has erupted with criticism. In the ad, Jenner witnesses a protest outside while she’s on a modeling job, inspiring her to ditch the photoshoot and join the group. At the end of the ad, Jenner hands a Pepsi can to one of the police officers, seemingly making peace.

However, many Twitter users were quick to slam the ad, which some felt was appropriating protests such as Black Lives Matter and the women’s marches that have been happening across the U.S. amid the tense political climate. Some also said the moment Jenner handed the officer a Pepsi was a distasteful tribute to the now-famous photo of a woman named Ieshia Evans, who stood silently as police in riot gear arrested her at a Black Lives Matter protest in Baton Rouge, La. in 2016.

Pepsi has responded to the backlash in the following statement: “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”

In a statement to Teen Vogue, a Pepsi spokesperson said, “The creative showcases a moment of unity, and a point where multiple storylines converge in the final advert. It depicts various groups of people embracing a spontaneous moment, and showcasing Pepsi’s brand rallying cry to ‘Live For Now,’ in an exploration of what that truly means to live life unbounded, unfiltered and uninhibited.”

See what people on Twitter are saying below:

Imagine putting your life on the line like this to fight for justice only to have it parodied by a soda company and a Kardashian pic.twitter.com/g55s09owVf — jamilah (@JamilahLemieux) April 4, 2017

I could spend the rest of my life trying and not even come close to making something as funny as this Pepsi ad. https://t.co/C5qG1trHKg — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 5, 2017

Lmao Pepsi's new ad Kendall Jenner 'ends racism' by handing police men a Pepsi – way to degrade 50 yrs of black/minority struggle — Hanorah (@HanorahHardy) April 4, 2017

*kendall jenner hands cop a pepsi* cop: im not racist anymore — BRANDON WARDELL (@BRANDONWARDELL) April 4, 2017

can't believe Kendall Jenner just solved institutionalized racism and oppression by giving a cop a pepsi. Groundbreaking — kels (@Kelsiekinss) April 4, 2017

"Aye…tell Jesse to get a 6-pack of Pepsi and bring it to Selma. I'll explain later…" pic.twitter.com/5VElyQqC0W — Suge Night Shyamalan (@B_Effin_G) April 5, 2017

I've been studying commercials for 30 years. Kendall's Pepsi ad is legitimately the worst one I've ever seen. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) April 4, 2017

if only she'd given them a pepsi pic.twitter.com/rVM8jkJrG4 — darkwing duck fan (@vmochama) April 4, 2017