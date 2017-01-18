Kanye West Will Not Be Performing at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for photos at Trump Tower on Dec. 13. REX Shutterstock

Despite having visited President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York last month, rapper and designer Kanye West will reportedly not be performing at Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

According to People, a source said that West will not be in Washington, D.C. for the presidential inauguration, and apparently “Trump’s people never even asked” West to perform.

Previously, Tom Barrack, chairman of Trump’s inauguration committee, told CNN that “Kanye and Donald are good friends. Donald is a great admirer of Kanye, as we are all, but he is not performing at inauguration.”

In December, West visited Trump Towers, arriving with an entourage and cameraman in tow. West and Trump then emerged for a photo op in the building’s lobby.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Trump told reporters and photographers. Trump also said the two talked about “life.” When reporters continued asking questions, West said, “I just want to take a picture right now.”

During a concert in San Jose, Calif., in November, West told the crowd that Trump would have had his vote. “I said something that was kind of politically correct. I told y’all I didn’t vote, right. But if I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted on Trump,” West said, of course setting social media abuzz with mixed reactions.

Following Trump’s election win, many of West’s fans had called on him to make good on his promise to run for president in 2020.

