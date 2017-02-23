HSN Collaborates With Disney For ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Collection

Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. Courtesy of Disney.

HSN is bringing back the Disney magic once again.

As part of its seventh movie collaboration with the entertainment giant, HSN will feature an exclusive, limited-edition collection inspired by the new live-action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast.” The film, which premieres in theaters on March 17, stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.

The collection spans fashion, accessories, beauty, home and garden, with retail prices ranging from $15 to $800. Within the assortment, shoe lovers will find rose ornamental heels by Ruthie Davis and Belle-inspired sandals and shoes by Vince Camuto. Other offerings include apparel pieces by Marla Wynn, handbags by Danielle Nicole and cosmetics accessories by “Ladies of London” makeup artist Luke Henderson.

A Vince Camuto embellished sandal style from HSN’s “Beauty and the Beast” collection. Courtesy of brand.

HSN will kick off the partnership on March 1 with the launch of a “Beauty and the Beast” digital storefront on HSN.com, where customers can preview the collection and learn more about the upcoming film. Beginning at 11 p.m. on March 14, and running through midnight on March 15, the retailer will invite customers to “Be HSN’s Guest” as it launches the collection via an interactive on-air shopping experience inspired by the movie.

“Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is filled with incredible visual themes that inspired our designers to create collections that capture the rich colors and characters in the film,” said Bill Brand, president of HSN. “We are thrilled to excite our customers through this engaging entertainment event across our TV, digital and mobile platforms.”