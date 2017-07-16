These ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Look Dramatically Different Than Their On-Screen Characters

View Slideshow (L-R): Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke, Margaery Tyrell, Natalie Dormer REX/Shutterstock

“Game of Thrones” fans are anxiously awaiting tonight’s season seven premiere.

On the season six finale, viewers last saw the Shame Nun, played by Hannah Waddingham, being tortured after Cersei, played by Lena Heady, seized power. Waddingham, who is typically covered from head-to-toe in the show in a traditional religious habit, has one of the most striking transformations in real life. Over the course of 2016, she appeared on various red carpets, stunning onlookers with her style and beauty.

At the “42nd Street” party in London, Waddingham showed much more skin than her GOT character in a sleek all-black ensemble. The actress stepped out in a black peacoat and camisole matched with printed shorts and black heels.

And the Game of Throne’s premiere in LA earlier this week, much of the cast turned out in glamorous looks — a stark contrast from their gritty battle gear that their characters wear.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, opted for silver sandals and a floral embellished gown with a plunging neckline. Her sultry number showed off more curves than her medieval battle armor.

Gwendoline Christie cleans up well for the red carpet compared to her “Game of Thrones” character Brienne of Tarth. REX/Shutterstock

As the Night King, Richard Brake has one of the most terrifying looks in the show and his character’s devilish icy costume makes him totally unrecognizable. At a recent Variety event, Brake did a complete 180 with a casual cool style of jeans, a black sweater and coat and brown hunter boots.

Richard Brake (L) next to actor Jeff Daniel Phillips. REX/Shutterstock

Leaf, played by Kae Alexander, also offers a chilling look as dark vines cover the character’s body. On the red carpet, however, Alexander is chic and polished wearing a black halter top, yellow skirt and black heels.

Kae Alexander REX/Shutterstock

See how more of the actors dress in real life before their mythical characters come back to the TV screen on tonight at 9 p.m ET/PT on HBO.

