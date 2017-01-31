Get Your Regina George On In These ‘Mean Girls’ Socks

If you still find yourself saying “She doesn’t even go here” or “That’s so fetch” in your daily conversations, these “Mean Girls”-inspired socks are just for you.
Foot Cardigan and Paramount Pictures teamed up to launch a new line of socks based on the 2004 hit movie “Mean Girls,” which starred Lindsey Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lizzy Caplan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Sold as a subscription and individually, the “Mean Girls” socks will be available exclusively on FootCardigan.com starting Feb. 1.
“When we saw the opportunity to work with ‘Mean Girls,’ it was a no brainer,” said Foot Cardigan CEO Bryan DeLuca. “This cult classic totally fits with our brand, and the people at Paramount have been amazing to work with. And, of course, all our designs are grool.”
The socks feature some of the most quotable lines from the movie, such as “On Wednesdays we wear pink” and “You go Glen Coco.”
Four individual “Mean Girls” sock designs will be available to purchase for $13 each, while the “Mean Girls” sock subscription is $22 per month, plus shipping, and customers will receive two pairs of the socks for three months — including two exclusive designs not available for individual purchase.
Foot Cardigan first launched in 2012 and delivers adults and kids’ socks to subscribers monthly.
