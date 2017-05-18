These Shoe Styles Will Take You Back to the ’80s Fashion of ‘Dynasty’ for the Show’s Reboot This Fall

Elizabeth Gillies, left, as Fallon and Nathalie Kelley as Cristal.
Mark Hill/The CW

Another reboot is coming to the CW this fall. From the creators of “Gossip Girl” and “The O.C.,” an updated version of the prime-time ’80s soap ‘Dynasty’ will air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST as a nod to the original show’s time slot on ABC.

The reboot stars Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington (originally played by Pamela Sue Martin), a socialite who is set to take over her father’s empire. Nathalie Kelley co-stars as Fallon’s father’s new fiancée, Cristal, who stirs up trouble.

On top of its entertainment value, the original “Dynasty” certainly saw some opulent ’80s fashion — think sparkly dresses and statement-making pumps to match.

With that said, it’s not unlikely that we might see Gillies set out in a pair of Gianvito Rossi satin slingbacks or something similar on the new show.

gianvito rossi Gianvito Rossi Satin slingback pumps. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Gianvito Rossi Satin slingback pumps, $665; net-a-porter.com

Another style the new cast could be donning this fall is something like these Rupert Sanderson mid-block heels.

rubert sanderson Rupert Sanderson mid-block heels. Courtesy of Matches Fashion

Rupert Sanderson mid-block heels,$463; matchesfashion.com

To check out more heels for the new cast, click through the gallery.

