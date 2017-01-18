Donald Trump Says He’s Not a Fan of Tom Ford

Donald Trump (left) and Tom Ford (right). REX Shutterstock

As Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday quickly approaches, there’s been much discussion in the fashion industry on whether designers will dress his wife, Melania.

Some designers including Tommy Hilfiger, Carolina Herrera and Diane Von Furstenberg have said that they would dress Melania, citing the need for fashion to be inclusive, no matter one’s political views. Others such as Sophie Theallet, Marc Jacobs and Phillip Lim said they are not interested in dressing her.

Designer Tom Ford said on “The View” in November that he had been asked to dress Melania several years ago and that he declined. “She’s not necessarily my image,” he said. Ford also later explained to Elle at the Golden Globes that the price point for his clothes is high and first ladies should be wearing a label that more Americans can relate to.

On Fox News this morning, President-elect Trump was asked his thoughts on some designers refusing to dress his wife. According to Trump, Melania had never asked Ford to dress her for inauguration.

“She doesn’t like Tom Ford…doesn’t like his designs,” Trump said. The president-elect further elaborated that hotelier Steve Wynn had just called Trump to say he didn’t like what Ford said about Melania. “He thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said, that [Wynn] threw [Ford’s] clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel.”

“I’m not a fan of Tom Ford,” Trump finished. “Never have been.”

It’s not totally clear whether the Wynn hotel (or it’s sister hotel, the Encore) actually stock Ford’s collections. The Wynn Collection store does stock Tom Ford beauty items, according to the Wynn’s magazine.

