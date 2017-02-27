Diana Ross Dishes on Her Las Vegas Costumes & What Her Show Has to Have

Diana Ross
Diana Ross
Diana Ross made her way back to the Las Vegas Strip this month for “The Essential Diana Ross: Some Memories Never Fade.” The show featured a special selection of hits from the star’s deep catalog and closed Saturday.

Before Ross hit the stage for her nine-concert engagement, she spoke to Footwear News about some of the costumes and how her show has evolved.

How important are the costumes to your Las Vegas show?
Diana Ross: It’s not important, it’s just that I enjoy really beautiful gowns. I think my audiences enjoy it as well. To me, it’s mostly about the music and the memories.

Are they custom-made by any designers?
DR: Didn’t you know that I am the designer? I designed all my gowns, and I really love it. I am the creator of my shows. It took me a lifetime to get here.

What was the inspiration behind the look of the costumes for the show?
DR: My body is constantly changing, so I create costumes that are fitting for my figure and my age.

How many shoe changes do you go through, and which brands are featured?
DR: I used to change shoes; now I just change earrings. It’s easier — no stilts for me.

How have your Vegas concerts evolved through the years?
DR: There are certain songs I cannot leave out. They are expected, and I would miss them if I didn’t do them. For example, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” has got to be in the shows.

