Danner Boots Make Cameo Appearance in ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

Danner Boots is once again going Hollywood. The company’s Sierra and Mountain Light Cascade Clovis boots are featured in the newly released adventure film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

According to Danner, the film’s stars — Dwayne Johnson, who portrays an explorer, and Kevin Hart, who plays a zoologist — both sport the boots on-screen. The styles are handcrafted in Danner’s Portland, Ore., factory and made with premium full-grain leather, durable hardware, Gore-Tex linings and Vibram outsoles. They also feature the brand’s stitchdown construction for a wider platform and greater stability underfoot.

Danner’s other big-screen credits include a starring shoe role in the 2016 film “Buddymoon,” in which lead characters David Giuntoli and comedian Flula Borg sport the brand’s boots. In addition, Reese Witherspoon wore a pair of the Light Cascade boots in the 2014 film “Wild.”

According to “Buddymoon” and “Wild” director Alex Simmons, he has always owned and been a big fan of Danner boots. “When we determined ‘Buddymoon’ was going to be shot in Oregon, where Danner is based, all the stars aligned, and we were thrilled when we approached [Danner] and they agreed,” he said.

But that’s not where the footwear connection ends. The original “Jumanji” film from 1995 took place in a shoe factory in the fictional town of Brantford, N.H., once an actual mecca for shoe manufacturing in the U.S. The movie’s main character escapes a gang of bullies and retreats to the factory his father owns.

