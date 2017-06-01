Chloë Grace Moretz ‘Appalled’ Over Ad Campaign for Upcoming ‘Red Shoes’ Film

Chloë Grace Moretz in September 2016. REX Shutterstock

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz found herself on the receiving end of some criticism on Wednesday thanks to an advertising campaign for her upcoming animated film, “Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs.”

The film is a take on the classic film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” In “Red Shoes,” seven princes are turned into dwarfs, and they “set out on a quest to break the curse by getting a kiss from the most beautiful princess in all the land,” according to the film production company’s website.

In a billboard that was on display during the recent Cannes Film Festival, a tall, thin character was shown next to a shorter, heavier character. The message on the billboard said, “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?”

Model Tess Holliday shared a photo of the billboard on her Twitter account and asked, “How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?”

Soon after, Moretz took to Twitter to tell her followers that she had reviewed the marketing campaign and was “just as appalled and angry as everyone else.” Moretz said the campaign had not been approved by her or her team and that she had let the producers of the film know that she did not agree with it.

“The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me,” she continued. “I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control.”

One of the film’s producers, Sujin Hwang, released a statement to Salon.com that said:

“As the producer of the theatrical animated film ‘Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs,’ now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended. That advertising campaign is being terminated.

Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty.”

So what’s the role of shoes in the film? They seem to be the “key” to perceived beauty — in the now-pulled billboard, the tall, slender character is wearing the shoes while the shorter character looks up at the taller one and holds the heels in her hand. The likely message of the film will be that they don’t need the heels — or the height — to feel beautiful.

Moretz told her followers it’s a “beautiful script” and she hopes people will see the film in its entirety.

