Country Music Artist Carter Winter Talks Tattoos and Miranda Lambert

Country music artist Carter Winter. Courtesy Photo

Singer and guitarist Carter Winter is creating his own soundtrack with his modern approach to country music that still manages to pay homage to such greats as George Strait and Garth Brooks. The 29-year-old’s 2016 album, “The Whiskey in Me,” reached No. 34 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart, prompting Durango Boot to select him as its official 2017 performer and country music brand ambassador.

Winter’s personal style includes signature sleeve tattoos and all-black attire. “My look is not typical of country music,” said Winter. “I keep it simple with a black T-shirt and jeans.”

When he takes the stage, Winter opts for Western boots in classic black or novelty makeups that sport the American flag. But at home, he typically opts for athletic sneakers, including tennis and basketball styles.

“I don’t lean toward a particular brand,” he said about his 50-pair sneaker wardrobe. “I wear whatever feels good and looks right.” And should he one day realize his dream of performing at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., Winter plans to wear a pair of prized vintage cowboy boots he inherited from his great-grandfather.

Here, he shares his dream vacation, favorite food and more:

Female artist I’d like to perform with: “I always liked Miranda Lambert.”

Favorite Southern grub: “Barbecue ribs. I love spicy food.”

Go-to accessory: “I wear lots of bracelets, more than most people would think of wearing.”

Tattoos that mean the most to me: “There’s a rose and bottle of whiskey on my right hand and the word ‘Believe’ on my left.”

Dream vacation: “Australia. I’ve always wanted to go there after seeing pictures of its beautiful beaches.”

Perfect first date: “A nice dinner is cool, but some feel [it comes with] a lot of pressure. So maybe a couple of drinks and talking.”