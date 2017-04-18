Carrie Underwood Rocks Out in Combat Boots for Surprise Performance at Husband’s Hockey Game

Carrie Underwood singing that national anthem during Game 3 of the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks NHL playoffs series. REX Shutterstock.

Carrie Underwood laced up for the big game on Monday night in Nashville. Right before the opening faceoff, the country star unexpectedly walked out of the tunnel to sing the national anthem, as the Nashville Predators took on the Chicago Blackhawks for Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Though the singer opted for combat boots instead of skates, she was decked out in a Predators jersey — No. 12, worn by husband and team captain Mike Fisher, of course.

The casual shoes are surprisingly accessible. Steve Madden makes a version of Underwood’s vintage-inspired boots for less than $100.

Steve Madden Women’s Troopa Combat Boots, $79.98; Macy.com

After the crowd went into a frenzy following her surprise performance, the arena’s energy continued to bolster. The Predators took a 3-0 series lead over the Blackhawks with a 3-2 overtime win on Monday night.

Underwood was just like the rest of the 17,000 Predators fans screaming with excitement by the end of the game. And she documented the moment on Instagram, too.

Nashville has never held a 3-0 lead in a playoff series. On Thursday, the teams will face off for Game 4.

