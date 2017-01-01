Fashion’s Favorite and Most Famous Instagram Pets

Brian Atwood and Erica Pelosini's golden retriever puppies. Courtesy of Instagram.

Fashion certainly loves to use Instagram to show off favorite trends and new ensembles, but if there is one truth every Instagrammer knows, it’s the added value of a cat or a puppy in a photo.

With that in mind, we turned to some of the most fashionable four-legged friends on Instagram. There are those that simply have knockout style and others that are guided by some of the top names in the industry.

Zeffirelli Atwood-Deutsch

Brian Atwood’s golden retriever is a shoe lover, just like his owner. Zeffirelli recently got his paws on a pair of Gucci slides and said that they’re keepers. The puppy also has his own Instagram account with nearly 4,000 followers.

Cashmere the Golden

Erica Pelosini and Louis Leeman are keeping their adorable pup in the fashion family. Cashmere is brother to Atwood’s Zeffirelli. Cashmere lives quite the life of luxury. The golden retriever has been seen lounging in a Lamborghini, taking private flights with his owners and sipping on Sprite.

Nugget Perry

Katy Perry’s poodle is no ordinary poodle. Besides shoe shopping with his footwear-designing mom and rocking Adidas clothing, this fur ball was part of the election this year and encouraged people to vote.

and you thought I was gonna take a selfie with it on my lips 🇺🇸 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 7, 2016 at 6:09pm PDT

Neville Jacobs

When your owner is Marc Jacobs, a fashionable life seems almost a given. As Bull Terrier Neville Jacobs explores the streets of New York, we get a dog’s-eye view of his adventures.

😱 👟👟 (yes, I'm staring at a treat) A photo posted by Neville Jacobs (@nevillejacobs) on Feb 9, 2015 at 2:13pm PST

Grace Coddington’s Cats

Grace Coddington’s fluffy cats are as much the star of her Instagram as the Vogue creative director is. Bart, Pumpkin and Blanket often appear in Coddington’s signature illustrations alongside big names such as Neil Patrick Harris, Marc Jacobs and Peter Copping.

Blanket and I have each put on a pound since the beginning of our holiday ! #blanketcoddingtonmalige #iwantomeetblanketjackson #catsofinstagram A photo posted by @therealgracecoddington on Aug 15, 2015 at 3:31pm PDT

Toast

Everyone loves Toast the King Charles Spaniel. With loads of personality and fashion connections including Eva Chen, Leandra Medine and Jonathan Adler, Toast dons Moschino and her signature sunnies while out and about in New York.

Feeling very mislead about Take Your 🐶 to Work Day…#worksucks A photo posted by TOAST MEETS WORLD™ (@toastmeetsworld) on Jun 26, 2015 at 10:03am PDT

Choupette Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld’s kitty lives a charmed life. From her first Instagram on her owner’s account, this blue-eyed girl was destined to be a social media star. And no surprise here, but we often spot her hiding in shopping bags and designer handbags.

Does Princess Choupette want to come out to play? A photo posted by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupettesdiary) on Dec 27, 2014 at 7:38pm PST

Miss Asia Kinney

Lady Gaga is a fashion force, and Miss Asia is, too. Gaga’s French Bulldog isn’t just fashion-forward on Instagram, but in the real world, too, where she’s the face of Coach.

CHEEK TO CHEEK A photo posted by Miss Asia kinney (@miissasiakinney) on Jan 10, 2015 at 7:28pm PST

Trotter

Trotter doesn’t post often, but when she does, this West Coast French Bulldog dons Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin heels.

Proud to be an American 🌈 A photo posted by Trotter (@trotterpup) on Jul 1, 2015 at 3:15pm PDT

Jiff

Jiff the Pomerian is as tiny as you can imagine, but with the personality of a much bigger pup. With signature bling and celebrity appearances (and the occasional trade-show stop), Jiff is quite the hit.

Sia❤️ A photo posted by jiffpom 🐻 (@jiffpom) on May 21, 2015 at 5:25pm PDT

Mensweardog

A Shiba Inu in New York, Menswear Dog is just what you’d think: one fashionable menswear model. Besides having his own book, this little pup has shot alongside Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo heels.