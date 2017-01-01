Fashion’s Favorite and Most Famous Instagram Pets

Fashion certainly loves to use Instagram to show off favorite trends and new ensembles, but if there is one truth every Instagrammer knows, it’s the added value of a cat or a puppy in a photo.
With that in mind, we turned to some of the most fashionable four-legged friends on Instagram. There are those that simply have knockout style and others that are guided by some of the top names in the industry.
Zeffirelli Atwood-Deutsch
Brian Atwood’s golden retriever is a shoe lover, just like his owner. Zeffirelli recently got his paws on a pair of Gucci slides and said that they’re keepers. The puppy also has his own Instagram account with nearly 4,000 followers.
These @gucci def look better on moi!!!!👟 #goldenretriever #puppy #goldensofinstagram #welovegoldens #ilovegolden_retrievers #retreiveroftheday #retreivers #retreiversofinstagram #instadogsfeature #instapuppy #goldensofig #goldenretrievers #thegoldentwofriendfeature #mydogiscutest #puppyoftheday #gucci
Cashmere the Golden
Erica Pelosini and Louis Leeman are keeping their adorable pup in the fashion family. Cashmere is brother to Atwood’s Zeffirelli. Cashmere lives quite the life of luxury. The golden retriever has been seen lounging in a Lamborghini, taking private flights with his owners and sipping on Sprite.
Nugget Perry
Katy Perry’s poodle is no ordinary poodle. Besides shoe shopping with his footwear-designing mom and rocking Adidas clothing, this fur ball was part of the election this year and encouraged people to vote.
Neville Jacobs
When your owner is Marc Jacobs, a fashionable life seems almost a given. As Bull Terrier Neville Jacobs explores the streets of New York, we get a dog’s-eye view of his adventures.
Grace Coddington’s Cats
Grace Coddington’s fluffy cats are as much the star of her Instagram as the Vogue creative director is. Bart, Pumpkin and Blanket often appear in Coddington’s signature illustrations alongside big names such as Neil Patrick Harris, Marc Jacobs and Peter Copping.
Toast
Everyone loves Toast the King Charles Spaniel. With loads of personality and fashion connections including Eva Chen, Leandra Medine and Jonathan Adler, Toast dons Moschino and her signature sunnies while out and about in New York.
Choupette Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld’s kitty lives a charmed life. From her first Instagram on her owner’s account, this blue-eyed girl was destined to be a social media star. And no surprise here, but we often spot her hiding in shopping bags and designer handbags.
Miss Asia Kinney
Lady Gaga is a fashion force, and Miss Asia is, too. Gaga’s French Bulldog isn’t just fashion-forward on Instagram, but in the real world, too, where she’s the face of Coach.
Trotter
Trotter doesn’t post often, but when she does, this West Coast French Bulldog dons Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin heels.
Jiff
Jiff the Pomerian is as tiny as you can imagine, but with the personality of a much bigger pup. With signature bling and celebrity appearances (and the occasional trade-show stop), Jiff is quite the hit.
Mensweardog
A Shiba Inu in New York, Menswear Dog is just what you’d think: one fashionable menswear model. Besides having his own book, this little pup has shot alongside Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo heels.