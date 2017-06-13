Bar in Japan Offering Discounts for Women Based on Heel Height

The bar at the Hilton Osaka is offering discounts based on women's heel height. REX Shutterstock

This is one story that is sure to get people talking.

The Hilton hotel in Osaka, Japan, has reportedly begun offering women different rates of discount on drinks based on their heel height. Yes, that’s right. According to Sora News 24, the hotel’s My Place bar will start offering these discounts on June 15.

To qualify, the heel must be a minimum of 5 centimeters, which is about 2 inches, which will get you 10 percent off. A heel of 7 to 9 centimeters will get you 15 percent off; 9 to 11, 20 percent; 11 to 13, 25 percent; and 13 to 15, 30 percent. Anyone who wears a 15-centimeter heel or higher — which is a staggering 5.9 inches — will get a 40 percent discount.

Officially called the High Heels Ladies’ Night Discount, it will be offered on Thursdays 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

With all of the progress women have made in terms of dress expectations, particularly in the workplace, this discount night seems incredibly backward. Even in the U.K. there has been major publicity surrounding a case in which a woman, Nicola Thorp, was sent home from her receptionist job because she wasn’t wearing heels.

In January, U.K. Parliament members released a report that found the outsourcing company that placed Thorp in that job had broken the law. On the other side of the spectrum, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has taken some heat for her penchant for flashy kitten heels.

Meanwhile here in the U.S., “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot has been recently making a red carpet statement by choosing to forgo the usual heels for comfortable flats. Even Chelsea Clinton could only laugh about the recent buzz surrounding her slightly scuffed nude pumps, which she quipped were just “really comfortable.”

Women who visit the My Place bar in Osaka — and women everywhere — have the right to wear sky-high heels or flats and everything in between — no explanation necessary. While a discount on drinks is always a plus, it doesn’t seem quite right to base it on how high of a heel one can handle.

