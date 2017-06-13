Aquazzura’s First West Coast Boutique Looks Like Capri

A look at the interior of the Aquazzura Boutique, Costa Mesa, California. Courtesy of Aquazzura

Aquazzura is bringing the elegance of Italy to California. The Italian luxury footwear brand opened its first West Coast boutique at the upscale South Coast Plaza shopping mall in Costa Mesa. Inspired by Capri, Italy, where the creation of Aquazzura first began, the brand’s newest boutique features interior design rooted in the seaside town’s romantic maritime aesthetic.

The Aquazzura Boutique in Costa Mesa, California. Courtesy of Aquazzura

A royal blue, navy and white color palette sets a resort-like sentiment, playing off of the label’s signature stripes which are features akin to Aquazzura boutiques worldwide. Edgardo Osorio, Aquazzura’s Creative Director and Founder, explained to FN the overall experience that he hopes to create for customers. “I want them to feel like they are in a shop in a holiday destination – which feels like summer and has a very relaxed and sophisticated Italian atmosphere,” he said.

With refined materials and details, such as rattan, straw marquetry, natural wood, hand-woven wool carpets, white marble and brass, the interior decorations paint exactly that picture of sophistication. Decorative wall plasters, geometric cotton fabrics and glossy red lacquer add a layer of vibrancy throughout the store’s 800 square feet.

A look at the interior of the Aquazzura Boutique, Costa Mesa, California. Courtesy of Aquazzura

FN also asked Osorio what specifically attracted him to Costa Mesa as the location for the first West Coast boutique and he explained the significance of the shopping mall itself. “South Coast Plaza is one of the best shopping centers in the United States, which serves a discerning local and international customer. The lifestyle in Orange County works very well with AQUAZZURA’s sophisticated, easy, fun and elegant styles,” he said.

The boutique currently carries the Aquazzura and Aquazzura Mini collections. It marks the brand’s 4th retail store in the USA and its 8th worldwide. Its other brick-and-mortar locations include New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Florence, London, Paris and Moscow.

