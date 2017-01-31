Here’s a Sneak Peek at New Keds Featuring Minnie Mouse and Rosie the Riveter

View Slideshow Keds will release a shoe in March featuring Minnie Mouse and Rosie the Riveter. Courtesy of Keds.

The debut of Keds’ second collaboration with Disney will feature two famous female icons: Minnie Mouse and Rosie the Riveter.

Keds president Gillian Meek said a day ahead of the label’s Create & Cultivate 100 List event on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles, “Minnie has incredible iconography — she’s fashionable and all the things that we stand for. We digged into the archives to create a vintage look using Rosie the Riveter.”

Actor Aaron Paul , founders of The Kind campaign Lauren Paul and Molly Thompson, at the launch of Create & Cultivate 100 with Keds on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Create & Cultivate 100 With Keds.

The shoe launches at the end of March with exclusive Disney artwork that features Minnie Mouse as Rosie the Riveter.

The brand partnered with Create & Cultivate to spotlight 100 women doing extraordinary work on fashion, technology, philanthropy and other fields.

Actress Zelda Williams at the launch of Create & Cultivate 100 with Keds on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Create & Cultivate 100 With Keds.

The event supports the label’s continued female-focused initiatives, including “Ladies for Ladies” collaborations with the Disney, Malhia Kent and Kate Spade collaborations. Keds will also partner for the second year with “Girls” actress Allison Williams.

Some of the guests included “Breaking Bad” alum Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Paul, who serves as the cofounder of the Kind Campaign; Zelda Williams, daughter of late actor Robin Williams; actress Constance Zimmer; and Malala Fund founder Shiza Shadid, among others.



