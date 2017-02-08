Kim Zolciak-Biermann Reveals Why She Locks Her Closet

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Rex Shutterstock

A new trailer for season 9 of Bravo’s “Housewives of Atlanta” has revealed that Kim Zociak-Biermann is making a much-anticipated return to the series.

Since her last appearance, in season 5, the NFL wife and mother of six has been busy with her own series, “Don’t Be Tardy,” on Bravo. And she’s been prepping to launch a collection of children’s shoes under the label KZB Kidz.

Zolciak-Biermann debuted the first images of the collection on her Instagram account in December, and select styles from the line are available online now.

😍 coming soon in all different colors! I love these jellies!! Inspired by my little jellybean @kaiabiermann she ❤ bows too! Also coming in leather ❤ A photo posted by Kimberleigh Biermann (@kzbkidz) on Jan 19, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Here, the busy mom shares with FN some details about the line — and also why she keeps a lock on her own closet.

Favorite brands for my younger kids: “For Kaia, who is obsessed with shoes, I love my new line, KZB Kidz. I love anything with bows for her. For Kane, Kash and Kroy Junior, I love Fendi slides and Gucci, Golden Goose and Be Kool sneakers. In the summer, the boys live in Crocs.”

How often my teen daughters, Brielle and Ariana, raid my closet: “Entirely too often. So now I have a keypad lock on it.”

Why I launched a kids’ collection: “[Designer] Aminah Abdul Jillil has an adult line of shoes that I have always loved, so we thought, ‘Why not do little girls’ shoes together?’ I wanted to make a fashionable, all-in-one sneaker that you can dress up or dress down and that is also comfortable. I designed most of the shoes after styles I wear and love, but in smaller versions.”

❤️ @kzbkidz w/ @aminahjillil kidz shoes these come in many colors BUT pink is in the lead 🎀. LINK: In my bio A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 18, 2016 at 10:31am PST

Overall design vibe: “The collection has a lot of bows — the bigger, the better. I feel like a bow keeps a little girl little, and a bow also keeps a lady a lady. Bows are very feminine. That was my initial thought, and as the days turned into weeks, I found myself creating not just shoes with bows but all the shoes that Kaia is missing or needing [in her wardrobe] that I can’t seem to find in the stores. Aminah and I have created styles that not only look great but are [also] comfortable. They’re shoes that little girls can run and play in.”

