Classic Sneakers and Shoe Styles That Will Remind You of Those First Days of School

View Slideshow Skechers S Lights: Glimmer Lights Courtesy of Skechers

Labor Day marks the official end of summer, and kids all over the country are shuffling back to school sporting brand-new kicks.

With the resurgence of classic styles like the Adidas Superstar and Vans Old-Skool — a favorite of stylish celebrity kids such as Penelope Disick and North West — many children are heading back to school in shoes that might make their parents reminisce about their own school days.

Adidas Superstar Foundation Courtesy of Adidas

And nothing triggers back-to-school memories like a fresh pair of white sneakers, not yet covered in mud from trips to the playground. White shoes have been a big trend for women this summer. While silhouettes like the Superstar and Converse All-Star won’t keep their pearly shine for long, a clean pair of white shoes will remind just about anyone of school days.

While many students express their individuality through their fashion choices, those who attended schools with strict uniforms may have less fond memories of purchasing chunky black dress shoes and buckle-up Mary Janes as the new year began.

Elephantito Mary Jane with buckle Courtesy of Elephantito

Of course, adults who grew up in the ’90s probably recall begging their parents for LED kicks. Light-up shoes are no longer available only to youngsters, but sneakers with flashing lights and Velcro — and perhaps even some cartoon characters emblazoned on the side — will instantly take young adults back to the schoolyard.

