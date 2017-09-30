Vanessa Hudgens Goes Pantless in Oversized T-Shirt & Fishnets

Vanessa Hudgens steps out at Knott's Scary Farm event in Los Angeles on Sept. 29. Rex Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez and Chrissy Teigen have all put their own spins on the no pants trend, and now, Vanessa Hudgens is adding her name to the list of celebrities who’ve dared to forgo pants.

Hudgens stepped out to the Knott’s Scary Farm Halloween celebration in Los Angeles clad in an oversized T-shirt, fringed jacket and bold orange fishnet tights, which she paired with shiny black booties.

Vanessa Hudgens wears an oversized T-shirt and red fishnet tights at the Knotts Scary Farm celebration in Los Angeles on Sept. 29. Rex Shutterstock

The “High School Musical” star accessorized her look with small orange sunglasses, a choker and a newsboy cap, going for an orange and black theme in honor of Halloween coming up.

Hudgens took to Instagram to document her experience at the event, posting a short video of herself, surrounded by actors in spooky costumes and feigning fear.

She's really into it #scaryfarm thanks for having me @knottsscaryfarm A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Sep 30, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

While October hasn’t begun yet, Hudgens has already been celebrating Halloween for a couple weeks. The 28-year-old star attended the Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights opening Sept. 15, sporting a similar look.

☠️FRANKENHOOKER☠️ A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Sep 16, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

