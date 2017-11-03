Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Sport Matching Sneakers for Sushi Date

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie walk hand in hand in Venice on Oct. 18. Splash

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick stepped out in matching kicks for a sushi dinner in Calabasas, Calif. Nov. 2.

The 19-year-old model sported a gray cropped sweatshirt and black Nike leggings with her classic, all-white sneakers for a simple, athletic-inspired look.

November 2: @sofiarichie and @letthelordbewithyou spotted out for dinner at Sugarfish in Calabasas, California A post shared by Sofia Richie Updates (@sofiarsupport) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

The 34-year-old Disick, meanwhile, was clad in a beige-colored sweatshirt and lightwash jeans, which he paired with Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, his go-to choice.

November 2: @sofiarichie and @letthelordbewithyou spotted leaving Sugarfish in Calabasas, California A post shared by Sofia Richie Updates (@sofiarsupport) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Both Richie and Disick have frequently stepped out in Air Force 1s lately, sporting the original white-on-white colorway. Richie paired hers with a cropped sweatshirt and Calvin Klein sweatpants for a sushi lunch Oct. 30, while Disick has sported the kicks in a variety of colorways recently.

🕊 A post shared by Alexandra (@sofia.looks) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

The 14th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the reality show on which Disick stars, is currently airing. Richie, meanwhile, is the cover star of this month’s DuJour and models for a diverse array of brands including Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger and Chanel.

