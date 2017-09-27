Prince William Dresses Down for Screening of a Much-Anticipated BBC Documentary

Prince William at the BBC "Blue Planet II" world premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Prince William got a sneak peak into the much-anticipated sequel to BBC nature documentary series “Blue Planet” today at the BFI Imax Cinema in Waterloo, London. Joined by the documentary’s narrator and British national treasure Sir David Attenborough as well as BBC director Tony Hall, the prince dressed casually for the occasion.

He paired a luxe blue blazer in a contemporary pattern over a blue shirt and khaki-colored chinos, finishing the look with the same suede lace-up derby shoes he wore to bring his son, Prince George, to his first day of school. With a leather sole and stacked heel, the shoes are posh enough for a monarch yet casual enough for an outing to the cinema.

Prince William with BBC director Tony Hall at the “Blue Planet II” world premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Detail of the prince’s shoe. Rex Shutterstock

Suede styles similar to Prince William’s can cost anywhere from $375 to over $1,000.

Hugo Boss Eden suede derby shoes, $375; Net-a-porter.com

Edward Green Dover suede derby shoes, $1,460; Net-a-porter.com

Though Kate Middleton and Prince Harry had to miss out on the premiere, they will be able to watch the highly anticipated series when it’s released on BBC this year.

“Blue Planet II” comes 16 years after its prequel and has been in the making for four years. The series introduces its audience to what happens under oceans’ surfaces, providing an undisturbed look into fish, aquatic mammals and ocean movements.

Last year, BBC and Attenborough rebooted “Planet Earth,” which wowed audiences with its close-up shots of the true drama of wildlife in natural habitats. One intense scene kept viewers on the edge of their seats as they watched baby lizards hatch but soon needing to escape from snakes who saw them as snacks after only minutes of being out in the open.

The trailer video for “Blue Planet II” shows that this eight-part documentary will keep watchers just as interested. As Attenborough explains, “New science and new technology allow us to voyage further and deeper than ever before.”

