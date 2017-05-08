Meghan Markle Looked Chic for Polo Match Weekend Dates With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle looked chic when she stepped out on Sunday in a trench coat for another date with her boyfriend, Prince Harry.
The occasion was a rare public outing for the couple.
Harry was photographed kissing the “Suits” actress by a car when they attended the second day of the Audi Polo Challenge weekend in Ascot, Berkshire, England; the royal took part in the series the day before.
During the match held on Saturday, Markle wore a sleek sleeveless black dress from Antonio Berardi’s resort 2017 collection, teamed with a pair of matching peep-toe sandals that had a tassel detail on the ankle straps.
Markle wasn’t as well prepared for the chilly temperatures during the first match. She had to cover up with a thin but chic white jacket draped over her shoulders.
Want More?
Meghan Markle Wedding Shoes: 9 Styles Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Could Wear
Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Returns to Social Media With Petition, Shares ‘Piano’ Pumps
Meghan Markle Is All About Athleisure With Her Latest Look
Shop Meghan Markle’s Shoe Style
Prince Harry’s Girl Meghan Markle Rocks the Style Set’s New Favorite Kicks
3 Times Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Dressed Alike
Prince Harry’s Girlfriend Meghan Markle Styles Rescue Dog in British Flag Sweater