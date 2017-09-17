Olivia Munn Stuns in Self-Portrait Dress With Cut-Out Detailing & Christian Louboutin PVC Sandals

When it comes to style, Olivia Munn knows how to straddle the line between edgy and sweet, sometimes opting for thigh-high boots and other times opting for knee-length printed dresses.
Munn artfully walked that line at the “Lego Ninjago” premiere yesterday, wearing a mint-green Self-Portrait dress with cut-out detailing and lace.
For the most part, the high-necked frock, with its pastel coloring and crocheted skirt, came across as demure. But with its see-through detailing, the dress a daring element — and Munn played into that with her eye makeup, opting for a heavy helping of bright green eyeliner.
On her feet, the 37-year-old wore strappy white Christian Louboutin sandals, adding some height to her 5’4″-frame.
Like the Self-Portrait dress, the Christian Louboutin sandals blur the line between sweet and edgy. With their snow-white color — and Munn’s nude nail polish — her footwear comes off as demure, but with a PVC detailing and a buckle ankle strap, they also have some bite to them.
Want more?
Olivia Munn Went Glam in Tiny Shorts and Thigh-High Black Boots at the Airport
Olivia Munn Wears an Old and New Boot Trend With This Olgana Paris Style