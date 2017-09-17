Olivia Munn Stuns in Self-Portrait Dress With Cut-Out Detailing & Christian Louboutin PVC Sandals

Olivia Munn poses at the "Lego Ninjago" premiere. Rex Shutterstock

When it comes to style, Olivia Munn knows how to straddle the line between edgy and sweet, sometimes opting for thigh-high boots and other times opting for knee-length printed dresses.

Munn artfully walked that line at the “Lego Ninjago” premiere yesterday, wearing a mint-green Self-Portrait dress with cut-out detailing and lace.

For the most part, the high-necked frock, with its pastel coloring and crocheted skirt, came across as demure. But with its see-through detailing, the dress a daring element — and Munn played into that with her eye makeup, opting for a heavy helping of bright green eyeliner.

Olivia Munn wears a pale green Self-Portrait dress with cut-out detailing and white Christian Louboutin sandals at the premiere of “Lego Ninjago” on Sept. 16. Rex Shutterstock

On her feet, the 37-year-old wore strappy white Christian Louboutin sandals, adding some height to her 5’4″-frame.

A closer look at Olivia Munn’s Christian Louboutin sandals, which feature PVC detailing and a buckle ankle strap. Rex Shutterstock

Like the Self-Portrait dress, the Christian Louboutin sandals blur the line between sweet and edgy. With their snow-white color — and Munn’s nude nail polish — her footwear comes off as demure, but with a PVC detailing and a buckle ankle strap, they also have some bite to them.

