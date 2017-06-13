Nick Cannon Says He Plans to Auction Off His $2 Million Shoes

Nick Cannon REX Shutterstock

Nick Cannon never shies away from an over-the-top fashion statement, especially when it comes to shoes.

Cannon is a fan of flashy footwear from the likes of Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. But there’s one pair that is especially crazy. On his last episode as host of “America’s Got Talent” this year, Cannon wore a $2 million pair of custom Tom Ford shoes, which he showed off in the latest episode of “Complex Closets.”

“Obviously I’m an over-the-top dude, and I just wanted to stunt,” Cannon said. “You win $1 million on ‘America’s Got Talent’ if you win the show, so I was like ‘Yo, I want to have $1 million on each foot.’ It took a year and a half to make these. I had to plan these for so long.”

Cannon says he plans to auction the shoes off to benefit a charity. He also mentioned in the episode that he has a pair covered in Swarovski crystals that look similar to the $2 million pair and he can “walk around without security.”

