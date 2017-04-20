Designer Mike Amiri Has the Best Advice on How Men Can Wear Higher Heels

View Slideshow Designer Mike Amiri at the Mr Porter "Made in California" launch party in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Mike Amiri loves a shoe that gives a boost in height.

“I like seeing higher heels for men — I think it’s becoming more acceptable to go further and further,” the designer shared with Footwear News on Wednesday in Los Angeles at Mr Porter’s “Made in California” capsule collection launch party.

Designer Mike Amiri at the Mr Porter “Made in California” launch party in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Mike Amiri’s “Stack” boots at the Mr Porter “Made in California” launch party in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

He advises men who want to experiment with the silhouette to cautiously make a progression. “I always say, stick to whatever you’re comfortable with, then add a quarter-inch each time.”

Amiri had on his namesake Stack boots — featuring a 1.4-inch heel and, by his description, a “Shar Pei”-looking suede upper (available online for $990) — at Mr Porter’s capsule collection showcase inspired by the West Coast.

The e-retailer’s “Made in California” line feature 12 brands with California roots, including L.A.-based Amiri, who designed a slick “Sunset” leather high-top sneaker for the collection.

Amiri’s “Sunset” leather high-top sneakers for Mr Porter’s “Made in California” capsule collection; $690; Mrporter.com. Courtesy of Mr Porter.

The minimalist kicks reimagine a basketball shoe in top-to-bottom white. They’re available for $690 on Mrporter.com.

Among some of the other shoes included in the range are “Zuma” neoprene canvas slip-ons by James Perse ($395) and an edgy “Blistered” stretch-nubuck sneaker boot by Rick Owens ($1,690).

Rick Owens’ “Blistered” stretch-nubuck sneaker boots for Mr Porter’s “Made in California” collection; $1,690; Mrporter.com. Courtesy of Mr Porter.

The full collection, available on Mr.porter.com, includes jackets, T-shirts, trousers, hats, hoodies and more from labels: The Elder Statesman, Golden Bear, John Elliott, Mollusk Surf, Noon Goons, Outerknown, Second/Layer, Simon Miller, and Stussy.

NFL star Victor Cruz and designer Chris Stamp at the Mr Porter “Made in California” launch party in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Guests included NFL star Victor Crus, actors Matt Bomer, Joel McHale, Chord Overstreet, Olympic medalist Danell Leyva and more.

Click through the gallery to view more celebrity style at the event.