Melania Trump Debuts Couture Outfit With 5-Inch Heels and 25-Karat Diamond Sparkler

By / 40 mins ago
melania trump nude pumps white house View Slideshow
Melania Trump is elegant in a bespoke white cashmere jacket and skirt by Karl Lagerfeld and nude pumps while attending President Donald Trump's conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
REX Shutterstock.

When duty calls, Melania Trump is sure to make a sleek appearance.

The first lady arrived today at the White House to join her husband, President Donald Trump, in welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.

Related
Ivanka Trump at New York Fashion Week Through the Years

melania trump nude pumps white houseMelania Trump is elegant in a bespoke white cashmere jacket and skirt by Karl Lagerfeld and nude pumps while attending President Donald Trump’s conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REX Shutterstock.

The mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, has remained in Trump Tower in the Big Apple while their youngster finishes school.

But for her return to the White House — her first time since last appearing at her husband’s inauguration in January — the big occasion was a hard one for her to break old habits, namely, rocking sky-high pumps.

melania trump nude pumps white houseMelania Trump is elegant in a bespoke white cashmere jacket and skirt by Karl Lagerfeld and nude pumps while attending President Donald Trump’s conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REX Shutterstock.
melania trump nude pumps white houseDetail of Melania Trump’s heels. REX Shutterstock.

The 46-year-old cut an elegant figure in a bespoke white cashmere jacket and skirt by Karl Lagerfeld, head designer and creative director at Chanel, Fendi, and founder of his namesake line.

Though her schedule was packed with day-long activities, the former model was undaunted and opted for nude suede heels that were 5 inches high.

melania trump nude pumps white houseMelania Trump is elegant in a bespoke white cashmere jacket and skirt by Karl Lagerfeld and nude pumps while attending President Donald Trump’s conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REX Shutterstock.
melania trump 25 karat diamond enagement ringDetail of Melania Trump’s 25-karat engagement ring. REX Shutterstock.

She towered over her guest, Sara Netanyahu, who had on pink patent leather pumps with a 3-inch heel.

Most striking of all was her glamorous accessory — her 25-carat diamond engagement ring.

The women attended a conference with their husbands at the White House, along with Ivanka Trump, who was dressed for business in a chic slate gray coat over a black mini dress and knee-high boots.

melania trump nude pumps white houseMelania Trump is elegant in a bespoke white cashmere jacket and skirt by Karl Lagerfeld and nude pumps while attending President Donald Trump’s conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REX Shutterstock.

After the political dialogue, Melania and Sara enjoyed an outing to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

On Saturday, Melania repeated her outfit color palette of white dress and nude shoes — opting for flat Christian Louboutins — alongside Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as she took part in a tour of Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, and expressed her passion for landscaping in a statement to CNN, adding that she plans to work in the White House garden when she relocates.

melania trump nude pumps african american museumMelania Trump is elegant in a bespoke white cashmere jacket and skirt by Karl Lagerfeld and nude pumps while attending President Donald Trump’s conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REX Shutterstock.
ivanka trump white house jared kushner boots shoesIvanka Trump is dressed for business in knee-high boots at President Trump’s conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REX Shutterstock.


Click through the gallery to see more photos.

View Slideshow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s