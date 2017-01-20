Melania Trump’s Favorite Brands Weren’t Left Out at Pre-Inaugural Cabinet Party

Fox News journalist Kimberly Guilfoyle wears two of Melania Trump's favorite brands: Christian Louboutin and Zang Toi. REX Shutterstock.

Melania Trump will take on the role of first lady tomorrow when Donald Trump is sworn into office as the next President of the United States — and as Washington, D.C., is in a frenzy with celebrations underway, her favorite designers have not been left behind.

Fox News journalist Kimberly Guilfoyle cut a chic figure in a luxury labels that the future first lady will likely continue to support in her forthcoming role.

Kimberly Guilfoyle wears a Zang Toi dress and Christian Louboutin heels; both labels are Melania Trump’s favorites. REX Shutterstock.

The high heel-loving host of “The Five” attended Trump’s Cabinet dinner soiree at the Library of Congress on Wednesday in a purple Zang Toi gown and Christian Louboutin pumps to match.

“I love his style,” Kimberly previously shared with Footwear News ahead of hosting a New Year’s Eve countdown show. “He’ll likely dress me for the inaugural ball and he’s dressed Melania, too.”

Donald Trump and Melania wearing Zang Toi in 2003 at the American Ballet Theatre opening. REX Shutterstock.

Melania has been a longtime fan of both Zang Toi dresses and Christian Louboutin heels. Malaysian-born Toi also produces a line of footwear.

“Melania is stylish and a trendsetter and we get along well,” Kimberly added.“I’m a big fan of [Ivanka’s] line — she’s an incredible business woman. I’ve known them for 10 years. I’m excited.”

Donald and Melania Trump, wearing an Alexander McQueen coat and black pumps, arrive in Washington, D.C. for an inaugural pre-party.

Throughout Donald’s campaigning, Melania made several appearances in So Kate Louboutin styles, but today she opted for another brand when she arrived in Washington, D.C., clad in soaring black pumps for a pre-inaugural gala alongside Ivanka Trump.

Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States on Friday.