Melania Trump’s Red Louboutin 2020 Re-Election Rally Pumps Are Now on Sale

By / 51 mins ago
donald trump melania red shoes make View Slideshow
Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin red pumps at the "Make America Great Again Rally" in Melbourne, Fla.
REX Shutterstock.

For a campaign-like rally, Melania Trump stuck to her favorite brand from President Donald’s campaign trail, Christian Louboutin.

The first lady landed today in Melbourne, Fla., wearing a red sleeveless dress and matching Christian Louboutin heels alongside her husband at the Make America Great Again event.

Related
Ivanka Trump's 3-Year-Old Son Stole the Spotlight From the President in the Best Way

donald trump melania red pumps make america great againMelania Trump wears Christian Louboutin red pumps at the “Make America Great Again Rally” in Melbourne, Fla. REX Shutterstock.

Her Christian Louboutin dark red suede Uptown d’Orsay pumps feature a pointed-toe profile, a thin ankle strap with a goldtone buckle closure and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

The shoes retail for $845, but they’re available at a bargain price at Barneys.com for $339.

christian louboutin red pumps this ankle strap Uptown d'OrsayChristian Louboutin’s Uptown d’Orsay; $845; Barneys.com. Courtesy of Barneys.
donald trump melania red pumps make america great againDetail of Melania Trump’s red Christian Louboutin Uptown pumps. REX Shutterstock.

The mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, participated in several rallies across the country wearing Louboutin’s So Kate style throughout his election bid.

Melania led the festivities delivering the Lord’s Prayer and made a brief statement. “The America we envisioned is one that works for all Americans,” she said. “I will always be truthful to myself and be truthful to you no matter what the opposition is saying.”

trump melania red shoes make america great again floridaMelania Trump wears Christian Louboutin red pumps at the “Make America Great Again Rally” in Melbourne, Fla. REX Shutterstock.
donald trump melania red shoes make america great again floridaFirst lady Melania Trump leads prayer at “Make America Great Again Rally” in Melbourne, Fla. REX Shutterstock.

The President’s rally was sponsored by his campaign organization. He filed his intent to run for re-election in 2020 on Inauguration Day.

Click through the gallery to see more of Melania’s style from the event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s