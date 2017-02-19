Melania Trump’s Red Louboutin 2020 Re-Election Rally Pumps Are Now on Sale

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin red pumps at the "Make America Great Again Rally" in Melbourne, Fla. REX Shutterstock.

For a campaign-like rally, Melania Trump stuck to her favorite brand from President Donald’s campaign trail, Christian Louboutin.

The first lady landed today in Melbourne, Fla., wearing a red sleeveless dress and matching Christian Louboutin heels alongside her husband at the Make America Great Again event.

Her Christian Louboutin dark red suede Uptown d’Orsay pumps feature a pointed-toe profile, a thin ankle strap with a goldtone buckle closure and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

The shoes retail for $845, but they’re available at a bargain price at Barneys.com for $339.

Christian Louboutin’s Uptown d’Orsay; $845; Barneys.com. Courtesy of Barneys.

The mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, participated in several rallies across the country wearing Louboutin’s So Kate style throughout his election bid.

Melania led the festivities delivering the Lord’s Prayer and made a brief statement. “The America we envisioned is one that works for all Americans,” she said. “I will always be truthful to myself and be truthful to you no matter what the opposition is saying.”

The President’s rally was sponsored by his campaign organization. He filed his intent to run for re-election in 2020 on Inauguration Day.

