Lady Gaga Goes Edgy in Garbage Bag-Inspired Pants at Toronto Film Festival

Lady Gaga wears custom Lanotta Studio at the Toronto Film Festival Sept. 8. REX Shutterstock

If anyone is known for taking risks when it comes to fashion, it’s Lady Gaga.

The star stayed true to her reputation at the Toronto International Film Festival Friday, opting for an oversized, embellished pink coat and plastic-y wide legged trousers. The 31-year-old’s avant-garde look is custom Lanotta Studio, and Gaga’s younger sister, Natali Germanotta, created the jacket.

Lady Gaga wears an oversized, embellished pink coat and garbage bag-inspired pants to the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 8. REX Shutterstock

The “Just Dance” singer’s new revealing Netflix documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” premiered at the festival to a standing ovation from theatergoers.

During the photocall for the film, Gaga appeared in an all-black outfit, adding an edgy element to her look with sky-high platform shoes — a Gaga staple for the past decade that makes the star appear taller than her actual height, the 5-foot-2 referenced in her documentary title.

Lady Gaga wears an all-black look with platform shoes at the Toronto Film Festival photocall for “Five Foot Two.” REX/Shutterstock

Gaga documented her photocall look with a series of Instagram posts, sharing a video of herself doing the “Bad Romance” dance in her outfit and captioning a selfie with a thanks to fans, writing, “Thank you to all the monsters wishing me such support and wishes. I have not seen the documentary yet but I know that it includes very private raw moments in my life that I am ready to share with all of you. I love you. I love music. And I love life.”

FIVE FOOT TWO A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Want more?

Lady Gaga Gets Intimate in New Documentary — We Look Back at Her Most Outrageous Moments

Lady Gaga Went Hiking in 4-Inch Louboutin Heels & Very Nontraditional Workout Clothes With Her Boyfriend

Lady Gaga’s Dramatic ‘Joanne’ Tour Looks Include Crystals, Leather & Custom Giuseppe Zanotti Heels