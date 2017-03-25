Lady Gaga Sashays With RuPaul in Extreme 10-Inch Pumps That Come With a Warning

Lady Gaga wears a nude Perry Meek bodysuit and Pleaser shoes on "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 9. Courtesy of VH1.

Lady Gaga sashayed in a pair of towering heels on VH1’s season 9 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Friday.

The pop star stomped out in a head-to-toe dramatic look that included Pleaser USA’s “Beyond-087” stompers and a custom Perry Meek nude bodysuit with crystal detail.

Pleaser’s patent leather pumps feature crisscross ankle straps and a 10-inch heel. They’re are available for $99.95 on Ebay.com, and the brand warns that the shoes are “not recommended for walking or dancing.”

She completed the look with an embellished mask that concealed her identity, and stunned the queens when she revealed herself and announced alongside host RuPaul that she will be the guest judge.

RuPaul and Lady Gaga, wearing a YSL jumpsuit and patent leather pumps, on season 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Courtesy of VH1.

Lady Gaga made a sleek transformation later in the show, opting for head-to-toe black with a tuxedo jumpsuit by YSL and skyscraper heels that resemble customized Brian Atwood patent leather pumps. She also went in drag, as a male named “Ronnie, from New Jersey,” and cut a boyish figure in YSL overalls.

The queens channeled various looks from Lady Gaga’s most striking appearances, re-imagining ensembles she has worn from Comme des Garçons, Jim Henson and more.

On Monday, Pleaser announced on Instagram its new “Be Your Beautiful Self” campaign that will cater to its “larger footed fan base.”

The brand tapped “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Laganja Estranja to model its new Pink Label line, and showcased a 4-inch Dream-438 caged ankle boot, available in women’s sizes 9 to 17.

“For the last 24 years Pleaser USA has been about filling a void in the shoe industry; whether you are an exotic dancer, pole dancer, drag queen, goth club frequenter, vintage lover, or fierce lover of women’s shoes,” Pleaser wrote. “No matter how you identify, we welcome you to Be Your Beautiful Self™ w/ Pleaser Pink Label.”