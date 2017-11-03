Kanye West Sports Unreleased Yeezys & Kim Opts for Nude Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Dinner

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian step out to a birthday dinner for Kendall Jenner at Petite in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Splash

Kanye West is well-known for his Yeezy empire, and the sneaker mogul sported an unreleased pair of Yeezy sneakers as he stepped out with Kim Kardashian to Kendall Jenner’s Nov. 2 birthday party at Petite in West Hollywood, Calif.

West’s black and gray Yeezy 500 Mud Rat sneakers were paired with baggy gray sweatpants, a beige T-shirt and a shearling-lined white jacket. Kardashian opted for a blue bra top and fitted gray skirt, which she paired with strappy nude sandals.

While the Yeezy 500 Mud Rat sneakers have not yet been released, Kardashian provided fans with the kicks’ name in October, sharing an image on Twitter of herself wearing the sneakers in a white and gray colorway.

Jenner’s birthday dinner mostly included family, with Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian also making the guest list, as well as model Hailey Baldwin and rumored boyfriend and NBA star Blake Griffin.

Jenner herself opted for a coveted pair of shoes, sporting a cropped white top and jeans with Saint Laurent’s crystal-covered slouch boots, which cost $10,000 and made a splash at the fall 2017 Saint Laurent show.

