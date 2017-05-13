Jessica Alba Was Chic in Pumps and Rebecca Gayheart Wore Versatile Swedish Shoes for Oliver Peoples’ 30th Anniversary

View Slideshow Jessica Abla, right, wears pointed-toe pumps with Rebecca Gayheart in gold Blankens slip-ons at Oliver Peoples 30th anniversary celebration honoring its partnership with iconic photographer Peter Lindbergh. REX Shutterstock.

Celebrity fans of Oliver Peoples stepped out to celebrate the brand’s 30th anniversary and its partnership with iconic fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh on Friday in Los Angeles.

The luxury label’s bash, held at the Chateau Marmont, attracted Jessica Alba, who arrived in a white jacket, black-and-white top, jeans and a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The Honest Company entrepreneur posed for photos with actress Rebecca Gayheart, who looked sleek on an off-the-shoulder black dress teamed with a pair of gold heels.

Jessica Abla, right, wears pointed-toe pumps with Rebecca Gayheart in gold Blankens slip-ons at Oliver Peoples 30th anniversary celebration honoring its partnership with iconic photographer Peter Lindbergh. REX Shutterstock.

Gayheart’s footwear, by Swedish brand Blankens, features gold leather with a chunky 3-inch heel. The label’s Melrose Gold slingback style incorporates an elastic heel strap and retails for around $170 (or 1,495 SEK at current exchange) on Blankens.com

The actress picked up the shoes two weeks ago and highlighted the versatile style on Instagram by teaming them with jeans. “It’s amazing what a new pair of shoes can do for a women,” she captioned the photo.

It's amazing what a new pair of shoes can do for a women . Loving these gold bad boys by @yourblankens so much I'm just lounging around in them lol . #gold #shoes #itsthelittlethings #comfyandcute #friyay A post shared by Rebecca Gayheart (@rebeccagayheartdane) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Blankens’ “The Melrose Gold” slip-ons; Blankens.com. Courtesy of Blankens.

Other guests at the Oliver Peoples event included the brand’s creative director, Giampiero Tagliaferri, as well as Mia Moretti, Natalie Joos, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Brosnan. Also in attendance were the faces of the line’s new campaign shot by Lindbergh: Levi Dylan , who had on Gucci loafers, and Monika ‘Jac’ Jagaciak.

Lindbergh has shot some of the fashion industry’s most memorable photos, including the images that spawned the 1990s supermodel era, featuring Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, Tatjana Patitz, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington.

Levi Dylan, left, wears Gucci loafers with Brandon Thomas Lee at Oliver Peoples 30th anniversary celebration honoring its partnership with iconic photographer Peter Lindbergh. REX Shutterstock.

