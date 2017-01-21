Ivanka Trump Made a Romantic Inaugural Ball Fashion Statement

Ivanka Trump sparkles in a princess-style gown with husband, Jared Kushner, while attending inaugural balls.
REX Shutterstock.

To no one’s surprise, Ivanka Trump celebrated her father’s inaugural balls today in glamorous style.

The shoe designer stepped out in Washington, D.C., for President Donald Trump’s galas in an ethereal princess gown.

Eye-catching from top to bottom, Ivanka’s look included a long-sleeve dress that featured sparkling gold fleck detail, complemented by dangling diamond earrings.

The entrepreneur danced the night away with her husband, Jared Kushner. Ivanka has gone on hiatus from Brand Ivanka to pursue her social causes alongside President Donald.

In an ABC “20/20” interview, the entrepreneur said it was an “emotional” decision.

“It’s emotional that I’m stepping away from my business,” Ivanka said. “My father will be president, and hopefully I can be there to support him and to support those causes I’ve cared about my whole professional career.”

ivanka trump inaugural ball dressIvanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Liberty Inaugural Ball. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, first lady Melania was a vision in a sleek off-the-shoulder white Hervé Pierre dress that she helped design. The stunning number featured asymmetric arc detail, a high slit up the front and a red ribbon around her waist.

“It’s an honor to dress the first lady,” Pierre told WWD. “I was actually lucky because over my 20 years in the U.S., I dressed all the first ladies: Mrs. Clinton at Oscar [de la Renta], Mrs. Bush and Mrs. Obama at Carolina Herrera. So I feel lucky and honored to dress Melania Trump, but this time under my name.”

Pierre added that Melania was well-versed in fashion. “She knows what she likes,” he said. “Our conversations were, and are, very easy. She knows about fashion, as a former model. She is aware about constructions, so we have already the same vocabulary when it comes to designing a dress.”


