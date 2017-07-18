Watch Harry Styles’ Heart Rate Go Up When He Sees a Photo of Chelsea Boots

Harry Styles at the "Dunkirk" premiere. Splash

On Monday, singer and actor Harry Styles appeared on BBC’s “The Radio 1 Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw.”

The host decided it would be fun to put Styles’ heart rate to the test and see if it rises when he sees certain photos. Styles was hooked up to a heart rate monitor, and Grimshaw began showing him photos of people including his “Dunkirk” movie director Christopher Nolan and former fellow One Director star Zayn Malik.

Eventually, Grimshaw showed Styles a pair of Chelsea boots — Styles is a major fan of the boot style. Over the years he’s favored Saint Laurent pairs in particular but has recently been wearing lots of Gucci shoes.

Styles laughed when Grimshaw showed him the photo, but to their surprise, Styles’ heart rate kept rising.

“Would you say that’s the biggest love of your life: the Chelsea boot?” Grimshaw asked him.

“Probably,” Styles said with a laugh.

“You can take that one home with you,” said Grimshaw. We’ll laminate it.”

Watch the full video below.

