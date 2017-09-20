Salma Hayek, A$AP Rocky & More Hit the Front Row at Gucci in Milan

View Slideshow Celebs in the front row at Gucci spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Milan Fashion Week is here, and so are the celebs. Gucci’s spring ’18 collection debuted last night and flurry of notable names hit up the front row to take in the fashion.

Salma Hayek stepped out for the occasion donning a black dress with a bow embellishment at the waist and white lace detailing around the collar. On her feet, she donned black adorned peep-toe ankle-strap sandals.

Salma Hayek in the front row at Gucci spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, ASAP Rocky attended the show in a red silk button down, paired with Gucci logo joggers and sneakers by the brand.

ASAP Rocky wearing Gucci in the front row during Milan Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Petra Collins — who debuted a film for Gucci’s eyewear campaign at Milan Fashion Week in February — donned a red, white and blue floral dress from the Italian label. Her look was complete with bow-embellished ankle-strap sandals.

Petra Collins sitting front row at Gucci spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Also in the front row was Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, Charlotte Casiraghi — who sported a floral mini skirt with a simple black tee and pink pointy mary janes.

Charlotte Casiraghi in the front row at Gucci. Rex Shutterstock

