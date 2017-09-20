Bet You Didn’t Know Elisabeth Moss’ Emmys Shoes Had a Hidden Message

Elisabeth Moss poses at the Emmys. Rex Shutterstock

Elisabeth Moss won big at this year’s Emmys on Sunday, snagging the award for best lead actress in a drama for her work on “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Moss appeared at the awards show in a petal pink Prabal Gurung tea dress, which she paired with color-coordinated Olgana Paris sandals for a seemingly innocuous look — but the actress’ shoes had a message to the patriarchy written on their soles.

Elisabeth Moss in a Prabal Gurung dress and Olgana Paris shoes on the Emmy Awards red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

In an Instagram post, Moss’ stylist, Karla Welch, revealed that one of her client’s custom shoes was marked with the word “off.” Welch captioned the photo, “You’ll have to guess what the other says … our note to the patriarchy #teamresistance.“

You'll have to guess what the other shoe says…. our note to the patriarchy #teamresistance A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

The stylist didn’t reveal what the other shoe said, but social media users had their own guesses. In addition to an expletive, Instagram commenters suggested that it could be a nod to Moss’ character in the movie, Offred.

