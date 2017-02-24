Ed Sheeran Gave His Girlfriend His Sneakers After Her Louboutin Heels Broke

Ed Sheeran and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn arrive at Warner Music's Brit Awards after-party on Feb. 23. REX Shutterstock

Singer Ed Sheeran has proved he’s a chivalrous boyfriend.

Sheeran attended Warner Music’s Brit Awards after-party in London earlier this week with his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. The two were seen heading into the party, with Seaborn rocking a pair of Christian Louboutin booties and Sheeran in sneakers.

Ed Sheeran’s girlfriend Cherry Seaborn wore a pair of Christian Louboutin booties to a Brit Awards after-party. REX Shutterstock

When they emerged later, Seaborn was wearing Sheeran’s sneakers, and Sheeran was wearing just his black socks and carrying the Louboutin heels. At closer look, you can see the heel on one of the shoes has broken off. It seems like these two had a good time at the party, and Seaborn was all smiles despite the fact that her heels cost a whopping $1,995.

