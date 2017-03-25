Charlize Theron Sizzles in Sequins and Sandals With Matching Pedi at Kenneth Cole’s amfAR Gala

charlize theron sandals ysl dress amfar
Charlize Theron wore a gown featuring sequins by YSL and black sandals at the amfAR gala in Hong Kong.
Charlize Theron hardly goes unnoticed.

So when she stepped out in a sizzling ensemble on Friday, wearing sequins and sandals, she put her star power to good use to support AIDS research at the amfAR gala in Hong Kong.

The “Fast and Furious” actress had on a strapless bespoke dress by YSL featuring sequin detail and a high slit up the front — better to show off her heels.

The black sandals appeared to be suede and incorporated a toe strap and chunky ankle strap — and she completed the look with a pedicure to match.

The Oscar winner was feted by the evening’s host, Kenneth Cole, who serves as the foundation’s chairman of the board.

“Delighted to have @CharlizeAfrica as our honorary chair tonight,” the shoe designer tweeted. “She’s a leading champion & passionate advocate in the fight against AIDS.”

Cole has been a member of amfAR since 1987 and has used his brand in support of AIDS research.

naomi cambell Ralph & Russo dress amfar galaNaomi Campbell wears floor-length white gown by Ralph & Russo at the amfAR gala in Hong Kong. REX Shutterstock.

“Today our international work’s focused primarily right here in Asia,” Cole said. “We’re proud of our Treat Asia program which is in it’s 17th year.”

“We’re dedicated to finding the cure for HIV that holds the key to ending the AIDS epidemic in Asia and around the world,” he continued. “Thank you so much for your support. Together, we will achieve a cure and we will make AIDS history.”

Kenneth Cole dressed in all-black at the amfAR gala in Hong Kong. REX Shutterstock.
charlie xcx stella mccartney dress orange amfar galaCharli XCX wears an orange Stella McCartney dress at the amfAR gala in Hong Kong. REX Shutterstock.

The event attracted Naomi Campbell, who looked elegant in a floor-length white gown by Ralph & Russo, and Charli XCX, who had on a Stella McCartney gown, and more.

