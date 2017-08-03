Cara Delevingne’s Edgy Red Carpet Look Included This Nude-Illusion Pearl Dress & Pink Hair

Cara Delevingne wears Versace's nude mother of pearl mini dress with sparkling silver sandals for the "Valerian" premiere in Mexico City. REX Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne took to the red carpet in two of her most risqué looks yet on Wednesday for the “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” premiere in Mexico.

The model-actress sizzled in a strapless nude-illusion dress by Versace that featured architectural detail around the bodice and waist — all covered with mother of pearl paillettes. The sex appeal continued down to her shoes, where she stepped out in a sparkling silver sandal that featured a soaring stiletto heel.

Cara Delevingne heads to the photo call for “Valerian” clad in a sheer minidress with thigh-high suede Christian Louboutin boots. REX/Shutterstock

Later, she stomped out in a sheer mini dress by Maison Margiela with thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots.

Delevingne’s been making the promotional rounds as she promotes “Valerian,” but this nude-illusion style is a departure for the actress, who has been favoring pantsuits with plunging necklines and feminine detailing for the majority of her appearances thus far.

The sheer dress is right on-trend: celebrities including Charlize Theron and Kirsten Dunst have worn similar styles this summer. Adding thigh-highs to a the see-through minidress makes it a bit more edgy — and with Delevingne’s bleached pixie cut and tattoos, the edgy touch works well.

Rihanna, who co-stars with Delevingne in the film, has received more attention for her outfits at “Valerian” events, including a cleavage-baring red dress and a heavily fringed Barbie pink ensemble.

But Delevingne’s style has been attention-worthy in its own right: She’s worn a very low-cut silver Alexandre Vauthier gown, a heavily embellished Burberry pantsuit with matching sandals and a menswear-inspired Alexander Wang plaid outfit.

