Lupita Nyong’o & More Celebs Sit Front Row In Their Calvins at NYFW

Plenty of boldface name celebrities were sitting pretty in their Calvins at New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Oscar winners Lupita Nyong’o and Mahershala Ali sat held court on the front row alongside Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal at the Calvin Klein Collection spring ’18 New York Fashion Week show.

Nyong’o looked casual-cool in the brand, teaming a white ruched top with jeans and added the right pieces to elevate the look — glossy white pointed-toe pumps and statement jewelry.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss reflected on a career milestone, courtesy of Calvin Klein. “It’s hard to believe that 10 years ago this week, I came to NYC for my very first NYFW. After that 20-minute runway show, my life changed,” she captioned a runway shot on Instagram. “I couldn’t have fathomed the next 10 years of adventures that were to come, it has far exceeded my wildest dreams. I am eternally grateful to @calvinklein for giving me my first chance, I will never forget it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has been part of this wild ride.”

Clad in denim-on-denim with dark brown boots, Kloss posed with fellow model Poppy Delevingne.

Meanwhile, Christian Ricci found a matching companion in Kate Bosworth — both in PVC pumps.

Ricci embraced color blocking in a wine-colored dress with bright red pockets and shoulder trim, and Bosworth had on a blush top and matching trouser set that featured embroidery in white.

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown looked chic in a ruched white dress with black black heeled pumps.

