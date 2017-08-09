Aubrey Plaza & Elizabeth Olsen Pay Tribute to the East With Very Different Looks at ‘Ingrid Goes West’ Premiere

Aubrey Plaza, left, and Elizabeth Olsen at the premiere of "Ingrid Goes West" in New York City. REX Shutterstock

Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen played a fun joke at the Los Angeles premiere of “Ingrid Goes West,” wearing matching Marc Jacobs dresses and Sophia Webster shoes.

But at the film’s New York premiere last night, the two opted for very different outfits that both paid tribute to the East. Plaza wore a navy dress that had Asian-inspired floral motif teamed with sandals, while Olsen selected a more avant-garde ensemble: a floor-length, kimono-inspired jumpsuit and dark pumps.

Aubrey Plaza wears a dark blue dress with floral detailing and strappy sandals, while Elizabeth Olsen wears a kimono-inspired dress with black and gray pumps. REX Shutterstock

Plaza wore a silk Prabal Gurung dress with floral detailing, wearing her hair in a messy updo and selecting minimal jewelry for a sleek, summery red carpet look.

The 33-year-old topped off her outfit with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals that matched her navy dress, keeping the outfit coordinated from head to toe.

Aubrey Plaza poses at the NYC premiere of “Ingrid Goes West” in a floral-printed navy blue dress and Jimmy Choo sandals. REX Shutterstock

Olsen opted for a more daring red carpet style. The 28-year-old wore a cherry-red Rosie Assoulin jumpsuit, adding shape to her figure with an oversized belt. Olsen completed her brightly colored ensemble with dark pumps, adding a simple element to an already-busy look.

Elizabeth Olsen wears a bright-red Rosie Assoulin jumpsuit with dark pumps at the NYC premiere of “Ingrid Goes West” on Aug. 8. REX Shutterstock

