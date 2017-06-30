Y/Project Wins the Grand Prize at the ANDAM, the Parisian Version of the CFDA Awards

Glenn Martens at the Y/Project SS '18 runway show at Paris Fashion Week Men's. REX/Shutterstock

On June 30 ANDAM, the Association Nationale pour le Développement des Arts de la Mode, announced the fellowship winners of the 2017 ANDAM Fashion Awards in Paris. The ANDAM Award, which is open to contestants internationally, is a prestigious fashion accolade within the same ranks as the CFDA Awards.

Thirteen finalists presented their business plans and creative projects to a jury of 25 members, but only one came out on top. Parisian brand Y/Project by Glenn Martens ended up taking home the grand prize of 250k euros ($280k). As a part of his prize, Martens will also receive mentorship for one year from Francesca Bellettini, President and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent.

A model walks the Y/Project SS ’18 runway show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. REX/Shutterstock

“Glenn Martens has the talent, creativity and passion to be one of the designers that will contribute to keep fashion relevant. Those core values will be at the heart of our mentorship as they are fundamental to build a successful brand. It is part of the spirit of the Maison Yves Saint Laurent to foster creativity and develop talents. Together, we will try to define the structure and environment to optimize his/her future and next opportunities to grow. I look forward to embrace this new exciting challenge together,” said Bellettini.

A close-up of denim boots backstage at Y/Project SS ’18 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, Men’s. REX/Shutterstock

Bellettini and Martens will work together on crafting his label’s strategy, both on the business and creative side, in order to propel Y/Project’s international reputation. In addition, Martens will receive a donation of 10k euros worth of Swarovski crystals to use during his year long fellowship.

The Creative Label Prize of 100k euros ($112k) was awarded to AVOC, a Parisian-based label creating inclusive fashion for a gender-neutral future. Ruth Chapman, co-founder and co-executive Chairman at matchesfashion.com, will work with AVOC for one year focusing on the brand’s digital and communication components. Galeries Lafayette has already pledged to buy AVOC’s next two collections and dedicate exclusive space for it in its Paris flagship store.

AVOC SS ’18 show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s. REX/Shutterstock

Ana Khouri, US-based jewelry designer known for her sculpturally-inspired pieces, took home the Accessories Prize of 50k euros ($56k). Euveka, a French company specializing in robotic technologies applied to morphology and biomimicry, was selected for the Innovation Award, receiving 30k euros ($33k).

Jewelry designer Ana Khouri at the Mastermind Magazine launch party in New York, February, 2017. REX/Shutterstock

Françoise Nyssen, French minister of Culture, also gave remarks on the state of fashion in France.

“Fashion has a unique place in France, and France occupies a distinctive position in the Fashion world. This uniqueness is a strength, a patrimony to maintain. Its future is in the hand of young designers. We need to make concentrated efforts to help, mentor and promote them. The support offered by Fashion prize like ANDAM is absolutely essential, and I welcome the commitment of the industries and federations in its favor. The ministry of Culture is also mobilizing through the Forum de la Mode, whose second edition will be organized this fall. Fashion has always nurtured Culture in our country, it is our responsibility to support those who will bear it tomorrow,” he said.

