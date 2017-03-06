Here’s How to Watch the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

Christina Milian sizzles in a plunging silver mini dress with matching pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award. REX Shutterstock.

Some of the most popular entertainers in music will be honored at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, streaming live today for free at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, TBS, and truTV.

Of course, the show will certainly attract major artists rocking some daring, edgy and sleek looks on the red carpet. Just like the Grammy Awards, musicians are likely to take some risks with their image — with men embracing colors and patterns and the women taking the plunge in some alluring ensembles.

Katy Perry wears a strapless gown featuring metallic detail on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award. REX Shutterstock.

Along with recognizing their outstanding tunes, the award show program will include performances by Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, the Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Noah Cyrus ft. Labrinth, and Big Sean.

Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, the fashionable moments will kickoff on the red carpet with celebrities trotting out in their finest wares. The coverage will stream through Facebook Live ahead of the show and includes 360-degree camera angles to capture striking head-to-toe style, as well as a look at the behind the scenes action.

Jason Derulo wears a white tuxedo jacket and shirt with black trousers and black slip-ons on the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award.

Ryan Seacrest will serve as the host, along with some of the radio network’s on-air talent as presenters.