Here’s How to Watch the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red-Carpet Fashion Live Stream Free

Some of the most popular entertainers in music will be honored at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, streaming live today for free at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, TBS, and truTV.
Of course, the show will certainly attract major artists rocking some daring, edgy and sleek looks on the red carpet. Just like the Grammy Awards, musicians are likely to take some risks with their image — with men embracing colors and patterns and the women taking the plunge in some alluring ensembles.
Along with recognizing their outstanding tunes, the award show program will include performances by Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, the Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Noah Cyrus ft. Labrinth, and Big Sean.
Beginning at 3 p.m. ET, the fashionable moments will kickoff on the red carpet with celebrities trotting out in their finest wares. The coverage will stream through Facebook Live ahead of the show and includes 360-degree camera angles to capture striking head-to-toe style, as well as a look at the behind the scenes action.
Ryan Seacrest will serve as the host, along with some of the radio network’s on-air talent as presenters.