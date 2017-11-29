This Is What Virgil Abloh, Hailey Baldwin and Stan Smith Had to Say at the 2017 FNAAs

View Slideshow Virgil Abloh and Roy Luwolt attend the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Between the red carpet walkway and the acceptance speeches, the 31st annual Footwear News Achievement Awards had plenty of quotable moments from celebs. Iconic tennis player Stan Smith joked about becoming a fashion icon at age 70, Steve Madden told a room full of people what he really thinks about Ivanka Trump, while Hailey Baldwin dished on where she gets ideas for her style.

Check out the most memorable quotes from the night below.

Virgil Abloh on staying humble:

“High-five your intern tomorrow and tell them they could win the Shoe of the Year award, too.”

Virgil Abloh Rex Shutterstock

“When I jumped over the net at Wimbledon in these shoes, I didn’t think at 70 I would be a fashion icon.”

Stan Smith Rex Shutterstock

“Just a short while ago, every major media outlet said [Birkenstock] was the ugliest thing they’ve ever seen,” said Kahan after receiving his award. “Talk about fake news.”

Birkenstock’s David Kahan. Rex Shutterstock

“Probably a see-through dress with a thong isn’t my [thing] — I need to do a few more squats before that can happen.”

Alexa Chung Rex Shutterstock

“I thought [first daughter] Ivanka Trump was going to be here, but I’m glad she’s not.”

Steve Madden Rex Shutterstock

“I’ve been in the bag industry for 25 years, and I never won a bag Oscar.”

Victor Luis Rex Shutterstock

“I try my best to pay attention the culture that’s around me and young people especially. I’m very inspired by the youth.”

Hailey Baldwin Rex Shutterstock

“I truly believe the shoe is something special for a woman. It’s a really intimate expression of her personality, her mood. With my design, I wanted to take the opportunity to empower her with sexiness, confidence, elegance, strength, modernity and femininity for her presence, and I wish above all that my shoes continue to do that.”

Gianvito Rossi Rex Shutterstock

“Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, Louboutin, all the people who have come before us, I would ask you to be careful because we’re coming after you.”

Roy Luwolt Rex Shutterstock

“I thought these gold pants would do something, y’all, but they still can’t do anything to his outfit.”

Walt Frazier and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Rex Shutterstock

Kith’s Ronnie Fieg on being introduced by Tommy Hilfiger:

“Holy s**!”

Ronnie Fieg Rex Shutterstock

“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘What did I do to piss them off?'”

Rick Ausick Rex Shutterstock

“I fell in love with the business of fashion because I always felt that when you look good, you feel good.”