Lady Gaga’s Meat Outfit & More Crazy Shoes From the VMAs Over the Years

At the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Lady Gaga shocked the world with what might be the most outlandish award show look of all time: a dress made of raw meat, complete with matching shoes, both held together with butcher’s twine.

The “Born This Way” singer has defied convention many times, and the VMAs — a show that has produced a series of outlandish looks over time — provided a perfect opportunity for Gaga to try out a unique look.

Lady Gaga’s meat shoes at the 2010 MTV VMAs REX Shutterstock

Although Gaga’s meat ensemble takes the cake on crazy VMA shoe styles, other celebrities have sported outrageous shoes at the show.

Britney Spears, a big trendsetter of the early 2000s, was another pop star to go for a wild look. Spears’ outfit may be tame by today’s standards, but when the singer stepped out at the 2002 VMAs clad in a leather minidress and police cap, with pumps that laced up to her knees, her shoes and cap made an otherwise inconspicuous look noteworthy.

In 2002, Britney Spears sported a leather ensemble with leg-wrap heels at the VMAs. REX Shutterstock

Of course, Miley Cyrus — then in the midst of her twerking, tongue-sticking-out phase — made a big splash when she hosted the VMAs in 2015 appearing in a series of quirky looks. Her most scandalous outfit was a barely-there sparkly harnessed costume, which she paired with silver thigh-high Versace boots that served as proxy pants.

Host Miley Cyrus arrives in a barely-there outfit with thigh-high silver metallic Versace boots at the 2015 VMAs. Getty Images

